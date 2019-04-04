In a video published on Instagram, the actor, who is seen loving up with his wife, said he does not have any stroke saying he hands over those peddling such rumour about him to God.

He said: Oh God! People are saying that I have stroke that I am down with stroke, why? How can you announce somebody's sickness and you have many, you don't even announce one. I don't have any stroke please. This is my wife, my humble wife. Well, we hand over everything to God.

Earlier, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, some media reports claimed the comedian was hit by a mysterious stroke shortly after he returned from his recent trip to Owerri.

It was also reported that the President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas confirmed that the comedian is down with stroke and that he's being taken care of by an undisclosed traditional doctor and is responding to treatment.

But from the video above, the comedian denied all these claims saying he is okay.