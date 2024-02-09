ADVERTISEMENT
Mo’Nique reignites feud with Oprah Winfrey in new podcast interview

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

See, when I speak about Oprah Winfrey I speak about that woman because she’s spoken about me,” Mo’Nique said.

Mo’Nique, who has been vocal about her experiences and challenges in Hollywood, used the platform to speak candidly about her interactions with Winfrey and the pervasive pay gap affecting black women in the entertainment industry.

See, when I speak about Oprah Winfrey — and let me be clear I love that sister — I speak about that woman because she’s spoken about me,” Mo’Nique expressed, highlighting the complexity of her feelings towards Winfrey. The statement underscores a history of public disputes between the two, which has caught the attention of fans and industry insiders alike.

Mo’Nique’s critique extends beyond her personal relationship with Winfrey, touching on broader issues of inequality in Hollywood. She elaborated on the challenges black women face, underscoring the pay disparity that has long plagued the industry. Her comments come at a time when conversations around equity and representation in entertainment have gained momentum, pushing for systemic change.

The Oscar-winning actress has been at the forefront of advocating for fair treatment and pay equity in Hollywood. Her dispute with Winfrey dates back to 2010, stemming from disagreements over how Winfrey handled an interview with Mo’Nique’s family members. Since then, Mo’Nique has been an outspoken critic of what she perceives as unfair practices within the industry, including her lawsuit against Netflix for gender and racial discrimination.

Oprah Winfrey has been called out by media personality and actress, Mo'nique for always looking at the other side when it comes to supporting black people. [CNN] [Instagram/TheRealMoWorldWide] Pulse Nigeria

This latest interview serves as a reminder of the unresolved issues between Mo’Nique and Winfrey, while also shining a light on the larger fight against inequality in Hollywood. Mo’Nique’s willingness to speak openly about these topics reiterates her commitment to advocating for the rights and fair treatment of black women in the entertainment sector.

As the conversation around diversity, equity, and inclusion continues to evolve, Mo’Nique’s insights contribute to the ongoing dialogue about how best to address and rectify the systemic biases that persist in Hollywood. Her call to action resonates with many who are seeking to bring about meaningful change in the industry.

The podcast episode has sparked renewed interest in Mo’Nique and Winfrey’s tumultuous relationship, with fans and commentators weighing in on the implications of their feud and the broader issues at hand. As the industry grapples with these critical challenges, Mo’Nique’s voice remains an influential and powerful force in the push for equality and justice in Hollywood.

See the full interview:

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse.

