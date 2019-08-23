Miley Cyrus has come out to deny the rumours going around that she cheated on her soon to be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.
The music star made this known via her Twitter page on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in long tweet thread. According to her, even though she had done a lot of things that she isn't proud of, cheating on her Liam Hemsworth was not part of them.
She went to say that she is now a grown woman who has become responsible for her actions, insisting that the decision to split from Liam was for her own good.
The cheating rumours
Miley Cyrus 26, was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter during a trip in Italy barely 24 hours after the news of her separation went public.
Cyrus and Carter, 30, have since been spotted getting hot and heavy in Los Angeles, with a spy saying that they are “basically having sex” at Soho House in West Hollywood last week, PageSix reports.