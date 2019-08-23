Miley Cyrus has come out to deny the rumours going around that she cheated on her soon to be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The music star made this known via her Twitter page on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in long tweet thread. According to her, even though she had done a lot of things that she isn't proud of, cheating on her Liam Hemsworth was not part of them.

She went to say that she is now a grown woman who has become responsible for her actions, insisting that the decision to split from Liam was for her own good.

The cheating rumours

Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images

Miley Cyrus 26, was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter during a trip in Italy barely 24 hours after the news of her separation went public.

Cyrus and Carter, 30, have since been spotted getting hot and heavy in Los Angeles, with a spy saying that they are “basically having sex” at Soho House in West Hollywood last week, PageSix reports.