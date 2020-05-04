Mercy Johnson-Okojie welcomes fourth child with husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

The couple already have three beautiful children.

Her husband took to his Instagram page on Monday May 4, 2020, where he announced the big news.

Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie at her movie premiere earlier in 2020 [PULSE]

"Every Good and Perfect gift is from God. The wait is finally Over, Please share in Our Joy as we announce the arrival of Our Daughter. Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie," he wrote.

Congratulations to Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie from all of us at Pulse.

Recall that in 2019, The Okojies announced that they are expecting their fourth baby together.