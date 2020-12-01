Nollywood goddess Mercy Johnson Okojie has shared photos from the dedication ceremony held for her daughter.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, where she shared adorable photos of her family for the special day.

"We Dedicated God’s Gift to us," she captioned the photos.

Okojie and her hubby welcomed their fourth child together back in May.

Her husband took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 4, where he announced the big news.

The actress welcomed her fourth child in the United States of America with her husband and other kids by her side.