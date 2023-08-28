ADVERTISEMENT
Mercy Johnson and husband celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

12 years down, forever to go. We love to see it!

Mercy Johnson and her husband celebrate 12 years of marriage [Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie]
The actress marked the occasion on her Instagram page, posting stunning pictures with her husband. She expressed her joy in her post, noting that she cannot do without him. A solid 12 years into their marriage, she stated that her husband is her gossip partner, also whom she constantly quarrels with.

She said, "Cheers to an Awesome 12 years " Of a Mutual Commitment To Love Without Condition Or Expiry Date. Happy Wedding Anniversary Babe... My Quarrelling/Gossip Partner that I can't do without."

Prince Odi, in turn, put up a heart warming post on his page, gushing over his woman. Noting that their journey together is a forever thing, he expressed his profound and never-ending love to her.

His caption read, "12 YEARS TODAY!!!!! Every moment spent with you fills my heart with countless memories and immeasurable happiness. Here's FOREVER INSEPARABLE......I love you endlessly. HAPPY 12TH YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US."

He did not stop there. In his next post he reflected on their marital journey so far, starting as a happy family of two, now blessed with four beautiful children. The chairman posted a carousel of pictures, starting with a throwback of him and Mercy at their traditional wedding. The subsequent pictures were that of the happy family of six, dressed in matching attire with printed messages on their T-shirts.

Mercy Johnson first met her husband in 2008 aboard a flight from France. He once revealed that he asked for her number but she declined, however, he was persistent in his pursuit of her. The couple later exchanged their wedding vows on August 26, 2011, in a star-studded wedding ceremony held at Christ Embassy church. They have since welcomed four beautiful children to the world; three girls and a boy.

Back in 2018, there were speculations that the enviable couple had split up because Mercy deleted their old pictures from her page. She debunked those rumours stating that she only deleted them to make space for new ones.

The happy couple on their wedding day
She also declared that she would never be returning her wedding rings because she'd be holding on tightly to her man. A woman of her word, we stan.

Happy wedding anniversary to the Okojies!

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

