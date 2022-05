"realmercyaigbe and @adekazproduction for the last and final time stop pushing me. Kazim do the needful. Pull it down. You've been warned. 12 hours only," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Funsho's warning came hours after Aigbe shared videos and photos from the house allegedly owned by Funsho and Adeoti.

The photos were taken just before the new couple stepped out for Ini Edo's 40th birthday bash.

Funsho has been at loggerheads with the couple since their marriage earlier in the year.

She called out Aigbe weeks after she granted an interview where she denied knowing her prior to their marriage.

Pulse Nigeria

"Let’s get the record straight here, this post is regarding an interview recently going around by Media Room Hub with my soon “to be” ex-husband in one of his numerous lies, I want you all to know that in contrary to what Mr. Adeoti said I did NOT and will NEVER SETTLE to have a second wife in my marriage to him," she wrote.

"As for you Mercy let’s cut the crap, we were friends, but the shame and your glam lifestyle will not let you admit it, you have been sleeping with Kazim since your son was only 5 months old. I introduced you to Kazim as my friend."

She also revealed how she invited the movie star and her former husband to Adeoti's birthday when their relationship was rosy.

Pulse Nigeria

Aigbe announced her marriage to Adeoti in January 2022.

Adeoti is a businessman with an interest in the entertainment industry.

Aigbe was married to auto dealer, Lanre Gentry and they have a son together.

That union was marred with domestic violence and infidelity allegations.