Meghan Markle gives 1st glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Odion Okonofua

Markle turns 40.

Meghan Markle [Instagram/MeghanMarkleOfficial]

Meghan Markle has for the first time shared a glimpse of her daughter, Lilibet.

The movie star and wife to British Royal, Prince Harry who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, shared a video where a never-before-seen photo of her family including Lilibet was caught in a swift blink.

The video showed one large photo of the couple’s red-headed son Archie, now 2 years old and a dead ringer for Harry as well as three framed smaller black-and-white photos in front.

The center photo shows Harry with baby Lilibet. [USWeekly]
The center photo showed Harry gently kissing Lili, who has not been seen since her birth. The couple welcomed Lilibet in June.

Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy news earlier in February.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle . [Instagram/SussexRoyal]
The news was shared months after Meghan revealed that she went through a painful miscarriage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England.

They welcomed their first child, Archie back in 2019.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

