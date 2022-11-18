RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

LiveWire Concerts presents Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByLiveWireConcerts - an Afroclassic experience with Vado!

LiveWire Concerts presents Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert
LiveWire Concerts presents Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert

LiveWire Concerts and the hit crooner who captivated the world in 2022 with spectacular songs has released news bound to excite fans in Nigeria. Kizz Daniel, the soulful voice behind hit songs like Buga and Odo (Cough), and LiveWire have announced plans to bring the party to Lagos this December.

Recommended articles

On Saturday the 17th of December at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos, the afro classic sensation will be gifting Nigerians an opportunity to be a part of #TheKizzExperience organized by LiveWire Concerts. The Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos concert, his first in Nigeria since 2019, promises to be a night of great vibes and outstanding performance, not only from the legend himself but with the support of talented artists.

In 2022, Kizz Daniel toured the United Kingdom and sold out shows in famous cities including London and Manchester. The star artist also toured the U.S. and performed in Canada on his Afroclassic tour. Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos is produced and organized by leading show producers, LiveWire Concerts, a subsidiary of Bluenote Entertainment. The LiveWire and Bluenote teams are made up of seasoned show producers and top entertainment directors and are responsible for some of the most popular concerts in Nigeria like the King Coal concert with Wande Coal in 2019. Live

Since coming into the limelight in 2015, the widely acclaimed singer has released chart-topping songs and record-breaking albums. Also referred to as ‘Vado ‘D Great’ by his fans, Kizz Daniel has been nominated for and won several popularly acclaimed awards including the Headies for Album of the year and Hip Hop World Revelation of the Year in 2016.

He was also nominated for Song of the Year and Viewer’s Choice awards at the Headies in 2018. Most recently, his singles Buga and Cough have broken the internet with social media challenges across the world. To crown the year in Nigeria, the seasoned artist is set to bring the Afroclassic experience to fans and the audience as they celebrate the festive season.

Tickets are now on sale with an early bird discount and can be purchased on nairabox.com. The Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos concert brought to you by LiveWire Concerts and Flyboy Inc. sets the tone for the festivities in Lagos, Nigeria, and holds on Saturday, 17th of December at the Eko Convention Centre.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByLiveWireConcerts

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guchi releases the visuals for her captivating single, 'I Swear' feat Yemi Alade

Guchi releases the visuals for her captivating single, 'I Swear' feat Yemi Alade

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ruger, Teni, DJ Tunez, T.I Blaze, Ria Sean and more

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ruger, Teni, DJ Tunez, T.I Blaze, Ria Sean and more

Espacio Dios releases new impressive single, 'Pelo'

Espacio Dios releases new impressive single, 'Pelo'

Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down

Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down

LiveWire Concerts presents Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert

LiveWire Concerts presents Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert

Audiomack partners with Afrochella to launch the Fourth Edition of the Rising Star Challenge

Audiomack partners with Afrochella to launch the Fourth Edition of the Rising Star Challenge

Kiki not arrested, Tiktoker recants fake news about Osinbajo’s daughter

Kiki not arrested, Tiktoker recants fake news about Osinbajo’s daughter

Rising talent Azanti drops debut album, 'Heart Parts & Nostalgia'

Rising talent Azanti drops debut album, 'Heart Parts & Nostalgia'

Orezi returns with new catchy tune, 'No Advise Me'

Orezi returns with new catchy tune, 'No Advise Me'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

DJ Cuppy gets house gift worth N2.6bn from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday.

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

Phyna is the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 [Instagram]

Emotions fly as BBNaija's Phyna gifts dad a red car to match hers

Wizkid, Cynthia Morgan, Funke Akindele

Cynthia Morgan turns seer, gives 'prophecies' about Wizkid, Funke Akindele, others

Latasha, Frank and Kunle

Obi/Soludo: Latasha Ngwube takes swipe at Frank Edoho, Kunle Remi