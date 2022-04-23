RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Linda Ikeji says she never wrote that Carolyn Danjuma's daughter wasn't for her husband

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ikeji however, confirmed that her blog wrote about Danjuma's fake age.

Popular Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji and movie star Carolun Hutchings [Instagram/OfficialLindaIkeji] [Instagram/HRMCarolyn]
Popular Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji and movie star Carolun Hutchings [Instagram/OfficialLindaIkeji] [Instagram/HRMCarolyn]

Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji has come out to debunk the claims that she wrote that Carolyn Danjuma's daughter is not for her husband.

Recommended articles

Danjuma had slammed the blogger for writing demeaning articles about her family.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Saturday, April 23, 2022, the popular blogger denied Danjuma's claims.

"In its 16 years of blogging, Linda Ikeji Blog NEVER EVER wrote that Caroline Danjuma's daughter is not for her husband. Not only didn't Linda Ikeji Blog write this, no other blog in Nigeria or beyond wrote this," the blog explained.

''If this was a story written by Linda Ikeji Blog, a lot of other blogs would have carried it. There is no such story online on the thousands of blogs that exist in Nigeria. This is a story that was NEVER written about Caroline Danjuma. It doesn't exist. PERIOD. Feel free to Google."

The blogger also alleged that the story Danjuma has been spreading was fabricated.

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma [Instagram/HRMCarolyn]
Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma [Instagram/HRMCarolyn] Pulse Nigeria

"This story was completely made up by Caroline Danjuma. Or she could have seen it as a comment made by anonymous commenters on LIB or any other blog. But this story was NEVER written about her. Other than calling her daughter ADORABLE, we NEVER wrote anything else about her."

Linda Ikeji, however, confirmed that her blog wrote about Danjuma lying about her age.

"Yes, we did write about Caroline's age controversy when she came out some years ago to claim she was 27. Many people didn't believe her and that was the angle of our story. It wasn't written with malice,'' she confirmed.

Ikeji's post came hours after Danjuma called out the blogger during one of the episodes of 'Real Housewives of Lagos.'

"Your sister was so...you what? You can have a blog but don't hurt people. Part of the reasons my marriage broke was because of Linda,'' she told Linda's sister Laura.

"I reached out to her, she did not care. Linda lied about my age, I reached out to her, and she did not care. Linda lied that my daughter was for another man, I reached out to her, and she did not care."

The visibly furious actress also revealed that her daughter has two holes in her heart.

"Don't talk about my daughter. My daughter has two fucking holes in her heart. Do you think I am happy to be divorced? From the very moment I got married, Linda was on my butt."

The Real Housewives of Lagos is a Nigerian reality television series showing on Showmax, starring Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How video-sharing platforms are supporting the 'Afrobeats to the world' movement [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

How video-sharing platforms are supporting the 'Afrobeats to the world' movement [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Linda Ikeji says she never wrote that Carolyn Danjuma's daughter wasn't for her husband

Linda Ikeji says she never wrote that Carolyn Danjuma's daughter wasn't for her husband

Future Sounds Vol.4 featuring Maxee, Whoisakin, Sokay, Laime, 3lnick Aondona and more

Future Sounds Vol.4 featuring Maxee, Whoisakin, Sokay, Laime, 3lnick Aondona and more

Watch the official trailer for ‘Nkem’ short film

Watch the official trailer for ‘Nkem’ short film

'Village Headmaster' back on screen after 34 years hiatus

'Village Headmaster' back on screen after 34 years hiatus

'Linda Ikeji was part of the reasons my marriage failed' - Carolyna Hutchings

'Linda Ikeji was part of the reasons my marriage failed' - Carolyna Hutchings

Accelerate TV premieres 2nd season of 'Visa on Arrival'

Accelerate TV premieres 2nd season of 'Visa on Arrival'

JJC Skillz's ex-partner narrates why he beat up their son

JJC Skillz's ex-partner narrates why he beat up their son

Jennifer Lopez' documentary 'Halftime' to premiere on Netflix this June

Jennifer Lopez' documentary 'Halftime' to premiere on Netflix this June

Trending

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Banky W and Wizkid

Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, others attend Rita Dominic's wedding

A cross section of Nigerian celebrities present at Rita Dominic's wedding in Owerri [SamuelSmith]

BBNaija's Ike shades his ex, says he almost married a h*e

Former reality TV star Ike Onyema [Instagram/IkeOnyema]

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's traditional wedding

Nollywood movie star Rita Dominic [Instagram/AzzeNaija]