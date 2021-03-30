The black and red sneakers which features a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross and a drop of real human blood is part of a collaboration between the 21-year-old American singer and New York-based art collective MSCHF.

The sneakers were made using Nike Air Max 97s, a move which the sportswear brand has distanced itself from the design. The “Satan Shoes” were priced at $1,018 for a pair, a price that makes biblical allusion to Luke 10:18 which reads: “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

Despite the religious controversy around the new collection spearheaded by the singer who has announced that he is gay, all exclusive 666 pairs of the sneakers sold almost immediately after its release yesterday, hence, making $677,988 in 1 minute.

In a CNN report, MSCHF confirmed on March 29 that the limited-edition “drop” of 666 pairs sold out in less than a minute whilst Nike confirmed that its outfit was not involved in creating the modified sneakers.

“We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF,” the company said in an email statement to CNN. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them,” the statement added.

A MSCHF spokesperson speaking about the blood in the sneakers said the blood was provided by its members of the art collective, explaining that: “we love to sacrifice for our art.” and also admitted that Nike was “not involved in this in any capacity.”

However, in a latest report, Nike has now sued MSCHF for using its brand and model to design the 'Satan Shoes'.

Meanwhile Lil Nas X appears to be unbothered about the suit and criticisms as he has been taking to Twitter to react the backlash. "We are in a pandemic and y’all are going on day 5 of being mad at a gay nigga who don’t do none but tweet all day," he said in Tweet.

However, the rapper latter admitted that the backlash has been getting to him but he has been trying to get over it with jokes.

"I’ll be honest all this backlash is putting an emotional toll on me. i try to cover it with humor but it’s getting hard. my anxiety is higher than ever and stream call me by your name on all platforms now!" he tweeted.