Kwam 1 adresses why he didn't kiss his wife in viral video

A video in which the singer refused to publicly kiss his wife sparked speculation on social media that the couple's marriage might be in trouble.

However, in a fresh statement released and signed on behalf of the Fuji singer by Kunle Rasheed, one of his band members, he debunked the news that the marriage of the two is facing a difficult time and also addressed why K1 didn't kiss his wife.

"Our attention has been drawn yet again to another rounds of unofficial and unreliable piece of information that the Mayegun of Yorubaland, K1 de Ultimate is not in love with his darling wife hence the rejection of her kiss at his surprise birthday gig held at Radisson Blu over the weekend. These rumour mongers have turned what ordinary was inconsequential to something they feel in their delusion, they should celebrate and spread for a gain we do not understand.

It is rather unfortunate that these rumour spinners who thrive only in negativity should be able to see through their hate that love indeed has found a place to stay permanently in the couple's hearts. It is so evident that K1 and his wife Emmanuella love each other dearly. This should be understood by many especially those who are waiting to rejoice at any bad news about the couple."

Rasheed stated that K1 and Emmanuella are deeply in love with one another and that individuals who are ready to celebrate any bad news about the couple should be aware of this.

"Many of these gossips believe that the union will not work are in perpetual agony when they see the marriage flourishing. It engulfs them with sadness and pain so much that their daily activities is to shop endlessly for ways to transfer their unhappy mode to a couple who is constantly enjoying the bliss of their union.

We wish to say it clearly for the umpteenth time, that “Ajike Okin” and her darling husband K1 de Ultimate have mastered the way to always keep their faces toward the sunshine, so that the shadows can fall behind them. They are still sailing on that love boat with no intention to halt the sail or sink it.