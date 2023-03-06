ADVERTISEMENT
Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, social media users weigh in

Babatunde Lawal

Popular Fuji singer Kwam 1 has elicited mixed reactions after he rejected a kiss from his wife, Emmanuella, at his 66th surprise birthday party.

On March 4, the singer turned 66, and a surprise party was hosted in his honor. During the party, an attempt at public display of affection between the artist and his wife went sideways, and it has caused a buzz on social media.

The Fuji singer's wife tried to kiss him on the lips, but Kwam 1 refused after many attempts. While many are seeing it as a harmless rejection, others think there's more to it.

A user, Fine_wine wrote; "Its not really abt the lipstick. No real man will turn down his partner like this in public even if her lips are dripping in soya sauce. The love is deadenedead. Kiss me and run off to the bathroom to wipe the smudge off."

Maj wrote; "Most men eeeee, if you don't give them pure love in the house they will disappoint you in public.....they will be like the love you can't show me in the house please don't stress me in public because we are not living for the public....we go out looking all perfect but inside the house na Arguments upon Arguments#mma_dietician"

