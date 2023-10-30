Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS officially partners with the NBA

The celebrity announced the partnership via her Instagram and Twitter pages on Monday, October 30, 2023. She posted a carousel of pictures with members of the NBA, solidifying their partnership.

Her caption read, "Introducing the SKIMS and NBA partnership. @SKIMS is now the Official Underwear Partner of the @NBA, @WNBA and @Usabasketball. I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture, Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive."

Kardashian is the Co-Founder & Creative Director of the underwear brand, which was established in 2019 and is recently valued at about $4 billion.

The reality star added, "Together, SKIMS, the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball will leverage the power of basketball to generate excitement and demand, by showing up in unexpected ways. Fans will see the partnership come to life at future marquee events, including NBA All-Star and the NBA In-Season Tournament."

She announced the official release of the line of men's underwear from SKIMS a week before its release on October 26, 2023. The campaign featured big names like Neymar jr, Nick Bosa and NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.