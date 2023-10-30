ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS officially partners with the NBA

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

One thing Kim K is always gonna do, it's to secure the bag!

Kim Kardashian and her underwear brand SKIMS have partnered up with the NBA and the WNBA. [Instagram/ Kim Kardashian]
Kim Kardashian and her underwear brand SKIMS have partnered up with the NBA and the WNBA. [Instagram/ Kim Kardashian]

Recommended articles

The celebrity announced the partnership via her Instagram and Twitter pages on Monday, October 30, 2023. She posted a carousel of pictures with members of the NBA, solidifying their partnership.

Her caption read, "Introducing the SKIMS and NBA partnership. @SKIMS is now the Official Underwear Partner of the @NBA, @WNBA and @Usabasketball. I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture, Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kardashian is the Co-Founder & Creative Director of the underwear brand, which was established in 2019 and is recently valued at about $4 billion.

The reality star added, "Together, SKIMS, the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball will leverage the power of basketball to generate excitement and demand, by showing up in unexpected ways. Fans will see the partnership come to life at future marquee events, including NBA All-Star and the NBA In-Season Tournament."

She announced the official release of the line of men's underwear from SKIMS a week before its release on October 26, 2023. The campaign featured big names like Neymar jr, Nick Bosa and NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

According to the Daily Mail, as part of the partnership, SKIMS will also receive media exposure across a variety of league platforms, including through on-court virtual signage during NBA and WNBA national broadcasts as well as the leagues' official social and digital platforms.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS officially partners with the NBA

Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS officially partners with the NBA

Funke Akindele unveils all-star cast for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Funke Akindele unveils all-star cast for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Rema's 'RAVAGE' sets new Spotify Nigeria opening day record for an EP

Rema's 'RAVAGE' sets new Spotify Nigeria opening day record for an EP

I am a lover, not a womaniser - Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninolowo

I am a lover, not a womaniser - Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninolowo

I’m ready to act in movies - Tems on future plans

I’m ready to act in movies - Tems on future plans

Desmond Elliot, Kate Henshaw to serve as jury for 12th AFRIFF

Desmond Elliot, Kate Henshaw to serve as jury for 12th AFRIFF

Netflix acquires exciting indigenous drama series 'Ololade'

Netflix acquires exciting indigenous drama series 'Ololade'

Here's what we know about Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman's upcoming movie

Here's what we know about Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman's upcoming movie

Omah Lay previews unreleased song in sold out Paris concert

Omah Lay previews unreleased song in sold out Paris concert

Pulse Sports

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

'Jesus is King' – Rema dismisses Illuminati initiation rumours

Venita Akpofure and ex hubby, Terna Tarka with one of their daughters [LindaIkeji]

I did not give her out to guests in our home - BBNaija Venita's ex-husband

Davido and Chioma have also welcomed babies this month [Instagram]

Here are 4 celebrities who have welcomed babies this October

Mercy Chinwo and her husband are now parents

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child