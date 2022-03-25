RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian hopes to run a successful law firm in the future

The reality TV star is just one more bar exam away from officially becoming a lawyer.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed that she plans to run a successful law firm in the future.

The mother of three made this known during the April edition of Vogue Magazine.

"I dream of one day creating a successful law firm. I had to be really diligent about studying and dedicated every spare minute I had to it," she said.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian] Pulse Nigeria

"I'm very passionate about criminal justice reform, and I want to advocate for those who I feel they were wrongfully convicted.”

The business mogul passed her baby bar exams back in December 2021.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me," she wrote.

"I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉)"

The reality TV star is just one more bar exam away from officially becoming a lawyer.

President Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian
President Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian BusinessInsider

It would be recalled that the reality TV star failed after several attempts at the exam.

Kim signed up in 2019 to study law, taking after her late dad and popular lawyer, Robert Kardashian.

She started with a 4-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco-based law firm

