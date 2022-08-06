RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome 2nd child via surrogate

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson
American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson

The gist - According to PageSix, a statement released by the off-and-on-again couple says they welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy.

Recommended articles

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,'' the statement read.

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson
American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

However, sources close to the estranged couple say they are not back together but have a good relationship co-parenting their daughter.

How we got here - News of the estranged couple expecting a baby via a surrogate first broke in July.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," the source revealed at that time.

Multiple sources add that the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed that Tristan, 31, was having a baby with someone else.

“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself,'” PageSix revealed.

Tristan and Khloe with their daughter, True
Tristan and Khloe with their daughter, True Tristan and Khloe with their daughter, True Pulse Ghana

Tristan and Khloe already have a four-year-old daughter.

It would be recalled that Tristan welcomed a baby with fitness expert, Maralee Nichols.

Nicole has already filed for child support from the rich NBA star before giving birth to the child.

Tristan later admitted to fathering the child after he was dragged by the fitness expert.

He went on to apologise to his former girlfriend and baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'When will you congratulate my uncle over victory?' - Davido asks outgoing governor Gboyega Oyetola

'When will you congratulate my uncle over victory?' - Davido asks outgoing governor Gboyega Oyetola

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome 2nd child via surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome 2nd child via surrogate

Future Sounds Vol.19 featuring Testimony Jaga, Ogranya, Jake Millz, Shaun Mbah, Tariq and more

Future Sounds Vol.19 featuring Testimony Jaga, Ogranya, Jake Millz, Shaun Mbah, Tariq and more

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after 9 months of dating

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after 9 months of dating

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

Prime Video unveils 'Gangs of Lagos', ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Naija’ as first Nigerian Originals

Prime Video unveils 'Gangs of Lagos', ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Naija’ as first Nigerian Originals

Gyakie release sizzling visuals for hit single 'For My Baby'

Gyakie release sizzling visuals for hit single 'For My Baby'

I'm not the type of playboy that breaks heart, Fireboy reveals

I'm not the type of playboy that breaks heart, Fireboy reveals

Filmmaking 101:You must know these 5 things as a Screenwriter

Filmmaking 101:You must know these 5 things as a Screenwriter

Trending

Nigerian veteran comedian Alibaba [Instagram/AlibabaAddicts]

Alibaba drags certain Nollywood actresses over their source of wealth

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel [Daily Post]

Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel released by kidnappers

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]

Davido spoils himself with a custom-made power bike

Charly Boy and Lady D

Charly Boy hints at divorce after 45 years of marriage