Khloé Kardashian expecting a baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

According to PageSix, a source close to the Kardashians revealed that the estranged couple are expecting their second child together.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," the source revealed.

"We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Multiple sources add that the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed that Tristan, 31, was having a baby with someone else.

“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself,'” PageSix revealed.

Tristan and Khloe already a have four-year-old daughter.

It would be recalled that Tristan welcomed a baby with fitness expert, Maralee Nichols.

Nicole has already filed for child support from the rich NBA star before giving birth to the child.

Tristan later admitted to fathering the child after he was dragged by the fitness expert.

Tristan Thompson and his new baby mama Maralee Nichols [Instagram/TristanThompson]
Tristan Thompson and his new baby mama Maralee Nichols [Instagram/TristanThompson] Pulse Nigeria

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote.

He went on to apologise to his former girlfriend and baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he added.

