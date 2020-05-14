Reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian and former partner, and NBA star, Tristan Thompson have threatened to sue a woman over paternity claim.

EOnline reports that the lady in question, Kimberly Alexander has been sent a cease and desist letter over claims of having a child for Thompson.

The letter which was sent to Alexander on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, states that she should "immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications" regarding a paternity claim that surfaced online.

The letter also revealed that after Thompson had taken a paternity test twice on Alexander's request, she still went to spread outrageous lies about him.

"It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results," the letter also read.

"It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results."

"We demand that you immediately cease and desist from defaming my clients on social media (irrespective of whether or not the accounts are public or designated as 'private') and elsewhere. We also demand that you immediately take down any and all of your outrageous damaging posts about my clients."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter True Thompson, 2, in 2018. Their relationship fell apart in 2019 following a cheating scandal.