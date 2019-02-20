The latest gist from the Kardashian clan is that Khloe has ended her relationship with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson for allegedly cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend.

According to TMZ, Tristan had flown into Los Angeles to spend valentine's day with Khloe and their daughter, True. A few days later he attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Sources say the two couldn't get their hands off each other all through the party. Well, it didn't take long before the news got to Khloe who instantly ended things with the basketballer.

There are indications, however, that Khloe is pulling the plug finally in their relationship and might not be getting back with Tristan. This is coming on the hills of rough and tough times these guys when through on the heels of their daughter's arrival in 2018.

It would be recalled that in 2018, Tristan Thompson was caught on camera cheating on his then expectant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

Video exposes Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend cheating on her

A video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian went viral in 2018. It shows the basketball star making out with two women in a lounge in New York in October, while Khloe was 3 months pregnant.

According to TMZ, “The video was recorded the night before the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Washington Wizards." Thompson was dating Khloe when his ex-girlfriend was pregnant.

Jordan Craig, Thompson’s ex-girlfriend was reportedly pregnant when Khloe and the basketball star began dating in 2016.