"I am not contemplating any party yet but I must tell you a friend of mine, a northern brother of mine when he learnt that I was coming to this programme, he told me that I must be 'Obisendric' going forward. This is a northern Muslim talking," he said.

The actor said, however, he has become 'Obisendric' - another name used by followers of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

"Anybody that is telling you northerners will not support Christians is telling you false statements. And that is the problem of bringing octogenarians to manage your party, manage the affairs of the nation. I am 'Obisendric' I have not joined any party because that is the ticket that has provided for me that stability, that youthful energy that we need to change the system of Nigeria," he disclosed.

When asked what he thought about the notion by the APC that the Labour Party is only popular on social media, the lawyer said the party made those statements because they are rattled by Obi's candidacy.

"Do you remember when APC was campaigning during the 2015 general elections? They were the Internet sensation. Why are they crying if it is not making any impact? Stimulating the attention of people is the first thing you have to do when you want to market a product. The Labour party is doing it very well that is why those people are rattled."

Okonkwo recently dumped the ruling party over its decision to present a Muslim-Muslim candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The actor said he resigned his membership in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

It would be recalled that Sen. Bola Tinubu, APC’s 2023 presidential candidate in Daura, Katsina State, announced Shettima, a Muslim and a former two-term Governor of Borno, as his running mate.