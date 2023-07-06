Keke Palmer's baby daddy faces backlash for publicly shaming singer

In a clip circulating on social media, American actress and singer Keke Palmer is seen at an Usher concert being serenaded by the singer.

She is seen singing and dancing in a sheer dress, enjoying the performance as the singer sings his hit song 'There Goes My Baby' to her.

Reacting to the clip, Palmer's boyfriend took to Twitter with a comment shaming her for her choice of clothing. He tweeted, "It's the outfit, tho... you a mom.

He has since faced criticism for his public criticism of his girlfriend and his child's mother. Jackson has been called corny and insecure by some, while other social media users believe that he was within his right to be uncomfortable with and complain about his girlfriend's clothing.

Kicking back against the critics in a separate tweet, he put out an tweet defending himself.

The tweet read, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others, & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

Even after his defence, he continues to catch heat for 'publicly disrespecting his woman', on Twitter.

Some even dug out his 'thirst-traps' that he posted on social media in an attempt to prove that he had no right to speak on Keke's outfit.

In a follow-up tweet, Jackson wrote, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."