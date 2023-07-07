More drama as Keke Palmer's boyfriend deletes her pictures, unfollows her

The drama started when the singer attended Usher's concert on Thursday, during which she was videotaped getting serenaded by the singer.

Not long after the video went viral, Jackson took to Twitter to chastise his girlfriend's choice of clothing, which didn't sit well with the internet.

After receiving backlash on Twitter, he deactivated his account for that day. Within that same day, it was discovered that the actress/singer had unfollowed him on Instagram, to which he returned the favour.

Later on Thursday, July 6, 2023, Jackson deleted all traces of Keke from his Instagram page. He did, however, leave pictures of their child, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, on his page. The two welcomed their son into the world on February 5, 2023.

After his return to Twitter, he had more to say. He posted a clip from Kanye West's song 'Forever' with some interesting lyrics.

The song goes, "Chasing stardom will turn you into a maniac, all the way in Hollywood, and I can't even act... I used to want this thing forever; ya'll can have it back."

Keke, on the other hand, has not deleted any of their pictures from her page and has still not spoken on the matter. She remains unbothered, carrying on with business as usual.

The young media mogul posted more pictures of herself in the same outfit her baby daddy chastised her for, urging her fans to see Usher's concert.