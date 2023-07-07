ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

More drama as Keke Palmer's boyfriend deletes her pictures, unfollows her

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Things have gotten messier between the couple. More drama!

Keke Palmer and her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, have unfollowed each other on Instagram Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Keke Palmer and her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, have unfollowed each other on Instagram Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Recommended articles

The drama started when the singer attended Usher's concert on Thursday, during which she was videotaped getting serenaded by the singer.

Not long after the video went viral, Jackson took to Twitter to chastise his girlfriend's choice of clothing, which didn't sit well with the internet.

After receiving backlash on Twitter, he deactivated his account for that day. Within that same day, it was discovered that the actress/singer had unfollowed him on Instagram, to which he returned the favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later on Thursday, July 6, 2023, Jackson deleted all traces of Keke from his Instagram page. He did, however, leave pictures of their child, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, on his page. The two welcomed their son into the world on February 5, 2023.

The now deleted post on Darius' page[ Instagram/Kekepalmer]
The now deleted post on Darius' page[ Instagram/Kekepalmer] Pulse Nigeria

After his return to Twitter, he had more to say. He posted a clip from Kanye West's song 'Forever' with some interesting lyrics.

The song goes, "Chasing stardom will turn you into a maniac, all the way in Hollywood, and I can't even act... I used to want this thing forever; ya'll can have it back."

ADVERTISEMENT

Keke, on the other hand, has not deleted any of their pictures from her page and has still not spoken on the matter. She remains unbothered, carrying on with business as usual.

The young media mogul posted more pictures of herself in the same outfit her baby daddy chastised her for, urging her fans to see Usher's concert.

Commenting on her post, the singer wrote, "The Big Boss!! Thank you for coming."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tomi Ojo and I are just friends - Johnny Drille clears the air

Tomi Ojo and I are just friends - Johnny Drille clears the air

Damilola Orimogunje, Chude Jideonwo announce casting call for Clifford Orji series

Damilola Orimogunje, Chude Jideonwo announce casting call for Clifford Orji series

TomTom unveils Breathe Academy: A game-changing platform for music creatives

TomTom unveils Breathe Academy: A game-changing platform for music creatives

Olamide teases new single as his album release draws closer

Olamide teases new single as his album release draws closer

More drama as Keke Palmer's boyfriend deletes her pictures, unfollows her

More drama as Keke Palmer's boyfriend deletes her pictures, unfollows her

Monaky documents the realities of the average Nigerian in 'Patient Zero'

Monaky documents the realities of the average Nigerian in 'Patient Zero'

Sarai Korpacz releases highly anticipated new single 'Stand Still'

Sarai Korpacz releases highly anticipated new single 'Stand Still'

Apple Music Africa Next Alumna SGaWD releases new single 'Top Boy'

Apple Music Africa Next Alumna SGaWD releases new single 'Top Boy'

After co-signs from Burna Boy & Drake, Hyzah showcases talent with new single 'Skinny Love'

After co-signs from Burna Boy & Drake, Hyzah showcases talent with new single 'Skinny Love'

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

It turns out Jonny Drille found his lover a while ago [Instagram/DonJazzy]

Johnny Drille takes internet by storm after unveiling wife, secret wedding

Davido thanks his fans and supporters for the love shown to him [Instagram/Davido]

Davido speaks amid pregnancy allegations, thanks his fans

Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amarachi are privately celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Nigerian footballer Kanu Nwankwo and wife mark 20th wedding anniversary

Teebillz declares his estranged wife Tiwa Savage as the female Greatest of all Time on Instagram.

Tiwa Savage is the GOAT, Teebillz shows support for ex-wife