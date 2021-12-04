RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Henshaw and Ubi Franklin trade words over death of Sylvester Oromoni

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Henshaw calls Franklin a bully and blackmailer.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and music mogul Ubi Franklin
Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and music mogul Ubi Franklin [Instagram/KateHenshaw] [Instagram/UbiFranklinTripleMG]

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and music mogul Ubi Franklin spent the better part of Saturday, December 4, 2021, calling each other out on social media.

Trouble started on Friday evening when Franklin called out some of his colleagues for not speaking out over the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

Oromoni was a student of Dowen College who died after allegedly suffering from injuries sustained after being attacked by his seniors.

Henshaw took to her Instagram page on Saturday where she slammed the music exec for being selective with his criticism.

It didn't end there as they took their rift to Twitter where they openly called each other out.

"Make she mention my name," Ubi had tweeted.

It didn't take long before the movie star, replied and the name-calling began.

"This is me here!!! Mention mine...Stop positioning yourself on news info that has my name on it," Henshaw replied.

The celebrities went on to call each other names like bullies and blackmailers.

Oromoni died after sustaining injuries following an alleged attack by seniors of the school.

He was admitted to a Lagos hospital on Friday, November 26, 2021, following the attack and confirmed dead on Tuesday.

The school has since been shut down by the Lagos State government.

