Ubi Franklin calls out some colleagues over silence following controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni

Oromoni was a student of Dowen College who died after allegedly suffering from injuries sustained after being attacked by his seniors.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Friday, December 3, 2021, the father of four slammed those who have remained silent because of the identity of the owner of the school.

"I know some of my colleagues or Abi some celebrities will not speak up about this “dowen college” Matter because one of our colleague is the owner of the school. I have been watching y’all pages and I know she is very close to you, yes you. Say something now," he tweeted.

"She might see our rage on your page. We are talking about a 12 year old here, what if this boy were to be your son? This madness from schools need to STOP."

However, several celebrities have taken to their social media pages to demand justice for the family of the late student.

Oromoni died after sustaining injuries following an alleged attack by seniors of the school.

He was admitted to a Lagos hospital on Friday, November 26, 2021, following the attack and confirmed dead on Tuesday.