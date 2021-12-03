RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ubi Franklin calls out some colleagues over silence following controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music mogul wants more celebrities to speak out over the death of the twelve year old.

Ubi Franklin [Instagram/UbiFranklinTripleMG]
Ubi Franklin [Instagram/UbiFranklinTripleMG]

Music mogul Ubi Franklin has called out some of his celebrity friends who have remained silent over the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

Recommended articles

Oromoni was a student of Dowen College who died after allegedly suffering from injuries sustained after being attacked by his seniors.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Friday, December 3, 2021, the father of four slammed those who have remained silent because of the identity of the owner of the school.

"I know some of my colleagues or Abi some celebrities will not speak up about this “dowen college” Matter because one of our colleague is the owner of the school. I have been watching y’all pages and I know she is very close to you, yes you. Say something now," he tweeted.

"She might see our rage on your page. We are talking about a 12 year old here, what if this boy were to be your son? This madness from schools need to STOP."

However, several celebrities have taken to their social media pages to demand justice for the family of the late student.

Oromoni died after sustaining injuries following an alleged attack by seniors of the school.

He was admitted to a Lagos hospital on Friday, November 26, 2021, following the attack and confirmed dead on Tuesday.

The school has since been shut down by the Lagos State government.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ubi Franklin calls out some colleagues over silence following controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni

Ubi Franklin calls out some colleagues over silence following controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni

'Amina' becomes first Nollywood title to hit Netflix's global top 10 list

'Amina' becomes first Nollywood title to hit Netflix's global top 10 list

Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, others demand justice for Sylvester Oromoni

Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, others demand justice for Sylvester Oromoni

Campari, MTV Base and the godfather 2Baba join forces to put Africa’s new wave of culture creators and their fans on the big stage – This is Passion Project!

Campari, MTV Base and the godfather 2Baba join forces to put Africa’s new wave of culture creators and their fans on the big stage – This is Passion Project!

AMVCA announces call for submission ahead of 8th edition

AMVCA announces call for submission ahead of 8th edition

Joke Silva to play Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in Bolanle Austen-Peters directed biopic

Joke Silva to play Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in Bolanle Austen-Peters directed biopic

Drake, Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny named as Spotify’s most-streamed U.S artists of 2021

Drake, Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny named as Spotify’s most-streamed U.S artists of 2021

Nigerian Navy releases Instagram Comedian Cute Abiola 2 weeks after detention

Nigerian Navy releases Instagram Comedian Cute Abiola 2 weeks after detention

Peaky Blinders returns for sixth and final season

Peaky Blinders returns for sixth and final season

Trending

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

Ayisha Modi

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

Reality TV star Tacha and talent manager Teebillz [Instagram/SymplyTacha] [InstagramTeebillz323]