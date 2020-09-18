Kanye West is at it again as he shares yet another disturbing tweet about getting murdered.

The billionaire rapper took to his Twitter page on Friday, September 18, 2020, where he hinted about getting murdered and his daughter taken away from him.

"Northy I'm going to war and putting my life on the line and if I get murdered never let any white media tell you I wasn't a good man...when people threaten to take you out of my life just know I love you," he tweeted.

he rapper also hinted about his daughter taken away from him. [LindaIkeji]

The rapper's latest tweet is coming on the heels of the post he shared a few days ago where he was spotted urinating on one of his numerous Grammy awards.

This is not the first time West will be sharing a disturbing tweet about his family on social media.

Kanye West called out his wife, Kim Kardashian over meeting with Meek Mill [Instagram/KimKardashian] [Instagram/MeekMill]

Recall in July when he called out his wife on social media for meeting with rapper, Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

"They tried to fly me in with 2 doctors to 51/50. I have been trying to get divorced since Kim met Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reforms.' I got 200 to go," he tweeted.

Kanye West tweets about trying to get a divorce with Kim Kardashian [Twitter/KanyeWest]

He went to reveal that Meek handled the hotel situation well because of the respect he has for him.

He later deleted the tweets.

Kim later took to her Instagram page where she revealed that her husband was bipolar.

She appealed to everyone to support her family as they struggle with the music star's illness.