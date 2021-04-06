Nigerian actress Ummi Ibrahim popularly known as Ummi Zee Zee, has recounted how she was duped of N450M by a fraudster.

The movie star made this known during a chat with Voice of America (Hausa Service) while reacting to a suicidal post she shared via her Instagram page.

"The reason for my post was because one Igbo man from the Niger Delta, with whom I started crude oil business, said there’s a certain amount of money I had to give for us to start the business, and that I will make half payment and then give the remaining later," she said.

"I didn’t know the man is a fraudster. He defrauded me of huge amount of money and ran away. I sent him N450 million in dollars and he left with it. I called his number severally but it is switched off. When I checked his social media accounts, I found out that he had blocked me in all of them."

"I now live in Lagos. It was here that I met him and this is not the first time I had done business with him. What surprised me was that he came with some Europeans to prove to me that the business was real and a serious one. So, I never believed he will cheat me."

It would be recalled that on Sunday, April 4, 2021, Ibrahim posted what many described as a suicidal note on her Instagram page.

"This days I live a MISERABLE life to the extend that I want to commit SUICIDE, but please non of anybody should ask me why? All I need from you people is a PRAYER!😥," she wrote.