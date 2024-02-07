Kanayo O Kanayo advises parents to question their children's source of wealth

The actor conveyed his message at an event from which the video of his talk was shared on his official Instagram account.

In the video, Kanayo.O. Kanayo directly addressed parents present at the event, emphasising the need for a careful examination of their children's financial activities. He shared a cautionary message with Nigerian parents, advising them to scrutinise their children's sources of wealth to avoid potential dangers.

The actor highlighted a specific scenario, saying: "Your daughter is 20 years old, and she no dey work, she carries a phone of 1.5 million, and you too, you're saying 'praise the lord, my daughter has bought a phone.' And then she'd dash you ₦100,000, ₦200,000, and you don't ask questions. You won't live long."

He raised concerns about young individuals displaying extravagant lifestyles without apparent sources of income and urged parents to be vigilant.

Kanayo. O. Kanayo pointed out that the lack of curiosity about the origins of sudden wealth in children is a potential danger that some parents overlook. He stressed the importance of probing into the financial aspects of their children's lives to ensure their safety and well-being.

"That is what is killing a lot of parents, there are some who aren't working but will come with some kinds of money and cars and parents won't ask questions. I'm warning you parents...you don't know who your son killed to buy that car, you don't know what devil your child collected that car from you would just praise God," he continued.

The actor expressed concern about situations where individuals who are not engaged in visible work come into possession of significant assets. He said: "Parents, it's a warning I'm giving you, nobody wants to die young."

