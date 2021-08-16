The Guinness world record holder made her thoughts known via her Instagram page on Saturday, August 14, 2021, while reacting to a post about submission in marriages.

"The word “Submission”, if it were a human being, would have committed suicide because of the falsehood attached to how it’s name has been used. First of all the word does not mean one is a slave to another nor does it mean a woman must lower her voice, essence and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man," she wrote.

"Submission here to me (my point of view) is more of being in agreement with the thought, purpose, assignment and essence a man carries as this would gravely affect the amount of selfless, sacrifice and trust a woman needs to have to become the Favour God has ordained her to be to the man."

"And don’t forget every woman carrying Favour is a woman with a dream and essence and assignment too. She MUST only submit to one who would obtain what she carries in her that God wants to manifest into the world."

"Man being a Lord, Custodian or asked to LOVE his wife also comes from a place of nurturing, developing, enduring, learning, and so many more Christ-like qualities. And not just emotional and financial provision. The world needs to be a better place and it takes people who understand their assignment and purpose on earth."

She however pointed out that most men don’t even have clarity of themselves as they are under too much pressure, distractions, and expectations created by culture and society.

"A lot of our men don’t even have clarity of self, too much pressure, distractions and expectations created by culture, society, in fact, safe to say expectations of the FLESH over that of the kingdom has led to a lot of straying of souls," she added.

"Both men and women need a break to gain clarity, to find themselves before seeking a partner. God help us all!"