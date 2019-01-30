Reports just coming in, indicates that prior to his attack Jussie Smollett had turned down security details dispatched to him.

According to TMZ, Jussie declined the security entourage sent to protect him by FOX, insisting that he didn't want to be encumbered with so much protection.

Sources close to the situation tell security for the "Empire" cast was increased last week after Fox Studios, in Chicago, received that threatening, homophobic letter addressed to Smollett.

This new information is coming less than 24 hours after Jussie Smollett was attacked by two masked men at the subway in New York.

Jussie Smollett hospitalised after reportedly being injured in homophobic attack

Jussie Smollett has been hospitalised after he was reportedly injured by two men in what looks like a homophobic attack.b According to TMZ, the 'Empire' star arrived in Chicago from New York late Monday. He went to a Subway around 2 am because he was hungry. When he walked out someone yelled, “Aren’t you that f***ot Empire n****?”

There were reportedly two white men wearing ski masks that viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back. He reportedly suffered a fractured rib, and the attackers put a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him as they yelled, “This is MAGA country.”

Jussie is presently at Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he is currently receiving treatments. There has been an outcry from a number of celebrities all over the world following the sad incident.