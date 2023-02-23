Joke Silva prays for Tinubu and Shettima ahead of 2023 elections

The seasoned actress, who has proudly supported and advocated for Tinubu, posted images from the massive event that took place in Lagos a few days ago.

Joke Silva congratulated Tinubu for having a hard-fought campaign, noting that the rally was the final of all presidential rallies.

Joke prayed for the victory of the presidential candidate and Shettima, his running mate.

She wrote, “the grand Lagos rally is the last of the presidential rallies for the APC. It has been a well-fought contest by our principal Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And by God’s grace, the ticket is his and Shettima's. As usual with @kemskis and my big sis H.E Mrs Adejoke Orelope Adefulire SA to the president on SDGs. Thanks, ladies for everything."

Joke Silva and BAT

The veteran actor has been a supporter of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, especially at the federal level. Recall that after the party emerged victorious in the 2019 general election, she sent a congratulatory note to President Mohammadu Buhari and other stakeholder members of the party.