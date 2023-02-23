ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Joke Silva prays for Tinubu and Shettima ahead of 2023 elections

Babatunde Lawal

Barely 48 hours before the election, it is time for many celebrities to wave their preferred flags up high.

Joke Silva becomes a grand mum (Guardian)
Joke Silva becomes a grand mum (Guardian)

Nollywood actress Joke Silva has said a word of prayer for APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the general election on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The seasoned actress, who has proudly supported and advocated for Tinubu, posted images from the massive event that took place in Lagos a few days ago.

Joke Silva congratulated Tinubu for having a hard-fought campaign, noting that the rally was the final of all presidential rallies.

Joke prayed for the victory of the presidential candidate and Shettima, his running mate.

She wrote, “the grand Lagos rally is the last of the presidential rallies for the APC. It has been a well-fought contest by our principal Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And by God’s grace, the ticket is his and Shettima's. As usual with @kemskis and my big sis H.E Mrs Adejoke Orelope Adefulire SA to the president on SDGs. Thanks, ladies for everything."

The veteran actor has been a supporter of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, especially at the federal level. Recall that after the party emerged victorious in the 2019 general election, she sent a congratulatory note to President Mohammadu Buhari and other stakeholder members of the party.

Silva is the Chairman of the Creative and Entertainment Industry Committee of the Tinubu-Shettima Women's Presidential Campaign Council. Her appointment was met with mixed reactions by many people.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Okoye says he would have voted Osinbajo for president if the situation was different

Peter Okoye says he would have voted Osinbajo for president if the situation was different

'It feels great,' 50 Cent reacts to Tekno sampling his song

'It feels great,' 50 Cent reacts to Tekno sampling his song

Joke Silva prays for Tinubu and Shettima ahead of 2023 elections

Joke Silva prays for Tinubu and Shettima ahead of 2023 elections

James Brown celebrates 24th birthday in style: channels inner Beyonce, displays new mansion

James Brown celebrates 24th birthday in style: channels inner Beyonce, displays new mansion

'Jagaban is coming' - Toyin Abraham ecstatic as she meets Tinubu for the first time

'Jagaban is coming' - Toyin Abraham ecstatic as she meets Tinubu for the first time

Stefflon Don shares strong advice with young women on how to be treated by men

Stefflon Don shares strong advice with young women on how to be treated by men

Banky W's birthday message to Adesuwa will make you love love

Banky W's birthday message to Adesuwa will make you love love

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala shares her FC Barcelona Matchday playlist with Spotify

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala shares her FC Barcelona Matchday playlist with Spotify

Falz & Tekno release socially conscious single ahead of 2023 Elections

Falz & Tekno release socially conscious single ahead of 2023 Elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Halima, Ned and Regina [Kemi Filani]

'Clearing over 20m is not easy' - Halima Abubakar thanks Regina Daniels and her husband

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna survives getting poisoned, fans show support

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

wizkid and his son

Wizkid shares more enchanting photos of his 4th child, fans go wild