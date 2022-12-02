RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Follow me, I know the way to prosperity — Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu asked the people of Bayelsa State to go to Lagos and see what he did as governor of the state between 1999 and 2007.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)
Tinubu said if elected, his administration would bring salvation to Nigerians.

The presidential candidate said this on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the APC presidential rally held at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Before the rally kicked off, Tinubu visited the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, headed by the monarch of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo.

While addressing a crowd of supporters, the former Governor of Lagos State said, “Follow me; I know the way to prosperity. Follow me, I will take you there. Vote for me; I will make your life better. Go to Lagos and see what we have made of it.

“Today, I bring you news and renewed hope. Your salvation is here. Prosperity is here. We will create thousands of jobs. Bayelsa is one of the most industrious states, blessed with mineral resources. I will make Bayelsa a technical hub and create expert jobs.”

Also speaking at the rally, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong expressed confidence that Tinubu and the ruling party would win the South-south region,

He said, “We are going to win everywhere in the South-South. No more technicalities of the Supreme Court. Asiwaju is going to win; he is your own.”

The former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole in his speech said Tinubu has the capacity, commitment, and trust to govern Nigeria.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

