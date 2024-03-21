ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Johnny Depp denies claims that he verbally abused costar Lola Glaudini in 2001

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She claimed that he insulted her for 'pulling focus' during his monologue.

Johnny Depp and Lola Glaudini [The Hollywood Reporter]
Johnny Depp and Lola Glaudini [The Hollywood Reporter]

Recommended articles

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the rep said, “Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

This comes after a clip of Lola Glaudini's interview on The Powerful Truth Angels podcast from January 30, 2024 resurfaced. In the interview, she recalled an incident during the shooting in which she alleged that Depp verbally abused her after the director yelled "cut."

She claimed that director Ted Demme, who died in 2002, instructed her to “burst out laughing,” when Depp said a specific line during his monologue, which she did. After that, she claimed that he walked up to her and cursed her out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face, and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this and he comes over and he goes, ‘Who the f**k do you think you are? Who the f**k do you think you are? Shut the f**k up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f**king say my lines and you’re f**king pulling focus. You f**king idiot. Who the fuck do you think… Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can fu**ing shut the f**k up? Oh, it’s not funny now? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f**kg stay,’” Glaudini narrated.

She added that nobody spoke to her after that and she tried her best not to cry as it was her first movie.

The actress added, "This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indies until then,” the actress said. “And I have the star who I have idolised, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’”

Glaudini also said that later that day, the actor called her to his trailer and issued what she said was a "non-apology apology."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido, Pinnick settle out-of-court, Davido to perform at 'Warri Again' concert

Davido, Pinnick settle out-of-court, Davido to perform at 'Warri Again' concert

How Instagram helped Tobeszn regain his confidence

How Instagram helped Tobeszn regain his confidence

6 reasons you shouldn't miss the first-ever Sony Creators Convention!

6 reasons you shouldn't miss the first-ever Sony Creators Convention!

Johnny Depp denies claims that he verbally abused costar Lola Glaudini in 2001

Johnny Depp denies claims that he verbally abused costar Lola Glaudini in 2001

Former 'BBNaija' winner Phyna explains why she 'no dey gree for anybody'

Former 'BBNaija' winner Phyna explains why she 'no dey gree for anybody'

'O.G Unkle Killz' is a testament to Ikechukwu's status in the game

'O.G Unkle Killz' is a testament to Ikechukwu's status in the game

Meet 'The Majeek' - Afrobeats' next big music star

Meet 'The Majeek' - Afrobeats' next big music star

Nollywood actor Timini confirms he is in a relationship

Nollywood actor Timini confirms he is in a relationship

OdumoduBlvck, Made Kuti, others to perform at Alte Culture Fest this Easter!

OdumoduBlvck, Made Kuti, others to perform at Alte Culture Fest this Easter!

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career