Johnny Depp denies claims that he verbally abused costar Lola Glaudini in 2001

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the rep said, “Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

This comes after a clip of Lola Glaudini's interview on The Powerful Truth Angels podcast from January 30, 2024 resurfaced. In the interview, she recalled an incident during the shooting in which she alleged that Depp verbally abused her after the director yelled "cut."

She claimed that director Ted Demme, who died in 2002, instructed her to “burst out laughing,” when Depp said a specific line during his monologue, which she did. After that, she claimed that he walked up to her and cursed her out.

“Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face, and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this and he comes over and he goes, ‘Who the f**k do you think you are? Who the f**k do you think you are? Shut the f**k up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f**king say my lines and you’re f**king pulling focus. You f**king idiot. Who the fuck do you think… Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can fu**ing shut the f**k up? Oh, it’s not funny now? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f**kg stay,’” Glaudini narrated.

She added that nobody spoke to her after that and she tried her best not to cry as it was her first movie.

The actress added, "This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indies until then,” the actress said. “And I have the star who I have idolised, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’”