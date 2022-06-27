RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Johnny Depp reportedly in talks to return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Actor, Johnny Depp is reportedly in talks to return to Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after getting ditched in 2018.

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

The Insider reports that the studio has made moves to patch the relationship with the actor with a $300 million deal.

Recommended articles

They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another pirate film or two,” the source shared.

”The deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl.”

They continued: “What I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character.”

Depp was dropped from the franchise in 2018 after starring in 2017 Dead Men Tell No Tales. It was the same year his ex-wife Amber Heard wrote an Op-ed on Washington Post about being a victim of domestic abuse. Depp led five Pirates movies within a 15-year span before 2018.

Recall that both Depp and Heard recently made headlines after he won a defamation suit against her over the Washington Post Op-ed Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge later reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 under a state cap.

Heard had revealed plans to appeal the verdict citing that she was on the brink of bankruptcy. She has also addressed press about the unfavourable verdict, accusing the jury of believing the star’s larger than life and beloved onscreen personality.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Johnny Depp reportedly in talks to return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Johnny Depp reportedly in talks to return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Moelogo says 'Euphonic' could be his last project [Pulse EP Review]

Moelogo says 'Euphonic' could be his last project [Pulse EP Review]

Asake’s 'Peace Be Unto You' debuts at No. 1 on the Top 50

Asake’s 'Peace Be Unto You' debuts at No. 1 on the Top 50

Viola Davis stuns in teaser for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘The Woman King’

Viola Davis stuns in teaser for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘The Woman King’

'My mum is in her 50s, how in God's name will I be 46?' - Carolyn Hutchings

'My mum is in her 50s, how in God's name will I be 46?' - Carolyn Hutchings

MR Eazi Shares 'Legalize'(Acoustic) featuring Michaël Brun

MR Eazi Shares 'Legalize'(Acoustic) featuring Michaël Brun

Audiomack signs Licensing Agreement with Universal Music Group to expand global footprint in Africa

Audiomack signs Licensing Agreement with Universal Music Group to expand global footprint in Africa

AFRIMA 2022 Entry Submission Portal to close on August 5th

AFRIMA 2022 Entry Submission Portal to close on August 5th

Glamour Girls: Play Studios needs to RESPECTFULLY hands-off classics [Review]

Glamour Girls: Play Studios needs to RESPECTFULLY hands-off classics [Review]

Trending

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

RHOL: Housewives set to return to the screens for a Reunion show

Real Housewives of Lagos [Instagram]

Veteran Actors who are aged over 70 and still active in Nollywood

Veteran actors

Poster alert! Biodun Stephen unveils first-look at ‘Sistá’, confirms release date

Biodun Stephen unveils poster for Sistá movie [Instagram]