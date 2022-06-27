Johnny Depp reportedly in talks to return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

“They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another pirate film or two,” the source shared.

”The deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl.”

They continued: “What I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character.”

Depp was dropped from the franchise in 2018 after starring in 2017 Dead Men Tell No Tales. It was the same year his ex-wife Amber Heard wrote an Op-ed on Washington Post about being a victim of domestic abuse. Depp led five Pirates movies within a 15-year span before 2018.

Recall that both Depp and Heard recently made headlines after he won a defamation suit against her over the Washington Post Op-ed Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge later reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 under a state cap.