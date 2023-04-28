Jim Iyke apologises after yelling at Ini Edo, making her cry on movie set
Iyke publicly apologised to Ini Edo for causing her to cry and recorded a video recounting what had happened.
Recommended articles
Jim, who was directing a scene, expressed dissatisfaction with Ini's acting and yelled at her to improve, which led to her unexpectedly bursting into tears. He recorded a video explaining the incident and publicly apologised to Ini for making her cry.
In the video, Ini tried to deny crying on set, but Jim insisted that she had broken down due to his angry outburst. He also noted that, despite her tough public persona, the actress has a soft personality.
He said, "Listen I was doing my thing, directing this scene and one of my favorite people in the whole world wasn’t acting right and I had to yell at her. Curse her out, and I told her you are a superstar in the world I am your big brother, you can’t fuck with me. I yelled at her she was crying like 5mins ago. She is so soft, but you know I love you."
The comment section is buzzing with praise for the actor-turned-director's work ethic, while many also admire the friendship between the duo for handling professional comments without allowing them to cause a strain on their relationship.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng