Jim Iyke apologises after yelling at Ini Edo, making her cry on movie set

Jim, who was directing a scene, expressed dissatisfaction with Ini's acting and yelled at her to improve, which led to her unexpectedly bursting into tears. He recorded a video explaining the incident and publicly apologised to Ini for making her cry.

In the video, Ini tried to deny crying on set, but Jim insisted that she had broken down due to his angry outburst. He also noted that, despite her tough public persona, the actress has a soft personality.

He said, "Listen I was doing my thing, directing this scene and one of my favorite people in the whole world wasn’t acting right and I had to yell at her. Curse her out, and I told her you are a superstar in the world I am your big brother, you can’t fuck with me. I yelled at her she was crying like 5mins ago. She is so soft, but you know I love you."

