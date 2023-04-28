The sports category has moved to a new website.
Jim Iyke apologises after yelling at Ini Edo, making her cry on movie set

Babatunde Lawal

Iyke publicly apologised to Ini Edo for causing her to cry and recorded a video recounting what had happened.

jim Iyke and Ini Edo have been working together for a long time

Jim, who was directing a scene, expressed dissatisfaction with Ini's acting and yelled at her to improve, which led to her unexpectedly bursting into tears. He recorded a video explaining the incident and publicly apologised to Ini for making her cry.

In the video, Ini tried to deny crying on set, but Jim insisted that she had broken down due to his angry outburst. He also noted that, despite her tough public persona, the actress has a soft personality.

He said, "Listen I was doing my thing, directing this scene and one of my favorite people in the whole world wasn’t acting right and I had to yell at her. Curse her out, and I told her you are a superstar in the world I am your big brother, you can’t fuck with me. I yelled at her she was crying like 5mins ago. She is so soft, but you know I love you."

The comment section is buzzing with praise for the actor-turned-director's work ethic, while many also admire the friendship between the duo for handling professional comments without allowing them to cause a strain on their relationship.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

