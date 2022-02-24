RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes baby with hubby

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The is the movie star's first child.

American actress Jennifer Lawrence and her hubby Cooke Maroney [Instagram/JenniferLawrence_]
American actress Jennifer Lawrence and her hubby Cooke Maroney [Instagram/JenniferLawrence_]

American actress Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her first child with her hubby Cooke Maroney.

Recommended articles

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple welcomed their baby in Los Angeles.

The exact date she gave birth — and the sex of the baby — are unknown.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and her art gallery owner hubby Cooke Maroney,[EveningStandard]
Actress Jennifer Lawrence and her art gallery owner hubby Cooke Maroney,[EveningStandard] Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that the news of the movie star's pregnancy first broke in Sept 2021.

The 31-year-old “Hunger Games” actress tied the knot with the 37-year-old art gallery owner in Rhode Island two years ago after sporting an engagement ring designed by a New York jeweler.

Their wedding had 150 guests, including Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

American rapper Da Brat weds partner Judy Dupart

American rapper Da Brat weds partner Judy Dupart

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes baby with hubby

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes baby with hubby

Sammie Okposo and wife vacation in Mexico

Sammie Okposo and wife vacation in Mexico

Ike Nnaebue's 'No U-turn' documentary gets special recognition at Berlinale

Ike Nnaebue's 'No U-turn' documentary gets special recognition at Berlinale

Annie & 2Baba join African stars in new Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous & African [Trailer]

Annie & 2Baba join African stars in new Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous & African [Trailer]

Davido says a certain politician he looks up to wants to 'f*ck his family up'

Davido says a certain politician he looks up to wants to 'f*ck his family up'

Tekno releases new single, 'Mufasa'

Tekno releases new single, 'Mufasa'

Here's is a first-look at the Biodun Stephen directed 'The Wildflower'

Here's is a first-look at the Biodun Stephen directed 'The Wildflower'

Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Akon in the official trailer for 'The American King'

Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Akon in the official trailer for 'The American King'

Trending

'I use the ladies washroom' - Ghanaian transgender Ohemartin reveals (VIDEO)

Ohemartin

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

I'm still a virgin, want to have kids; Ghanaian transgender, Ohemartin speaks [Watch]

Ohemartin

'You are very foolish' - Shatta Wale insults Sam George over 'smoking wrong leave' tweet

Sam George and Shatta Wale