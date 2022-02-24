American actress Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her first child with her hubby Cooke Maroney.
Jennifer Lawrence welcomes baby with hubby
The is the movie star's first child.
Recommended articles
According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple welcomed their baby in Los Angeles.
The exact date she gave birth — and the sex of the baby — are unknown.
Pulse Nigeria
It would be recalled that the news of the movie star's pregnancy first broke in Sept 2021.
The 31-year-old “Hunger Games” actress tied the knot with the 37-year-old art gallery owner in Rhode Island two years ago after sporting an engagement ring designed by a New York jeweler.
Their wedding had 150 guests, including Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng