Jenifa Diary’s actor, Jide Awobona is off the bachelor market as he got married to his heartthrob last week.

In a quiet ceremony, Awobona bid farewell to bachelorhood as he takes the new step to another life with his new bride, Olami. Awobona is famous for his character, Sam, in the Funke Akindele Bello produced TV series.

On Thursday, January 13, 2019, Awobona announced his new marital status to friends and Instagram followers with a picture of his wife and himself.

He is notable in the TV series for encouraging a relationship between his friend, Segun aka Sege played by Falz and Jenifa played by Funke Akindele-Bello.

Awobona is one of the longest casts of Jenifa’s Diary alongside James played by Michael Uba and Adaku played by Lolo 1. While it is all about celebrations at the moment at Jenifa's Dairy family, a few months ago, one of its cast passed away.

Funke Akindele mourns 'Jenifa's Diary' actor, Michael Oke

Oke had appeared in two episodes in the 14th season of the family sitcom produced by Funke Akindele-Bello, who is also the lead character, Jenifa.

"Just heard this gentleman passed on yesterday. Really sad!!! Rest In Peace Olawale Micheal Oke. May the Lord comfort your loved ones. Thank you for being a part of #jenifasdiary," she wrote in a short clip of an episode featuring the late actor.

'Jenifa's Diary' has become one of the most popular sitcoms airing on national TV, NTA, AIT and cable television, Africa Magic.