RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jay Z and Beyonce's mansion allegedly set on fire

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

It took 22 firefighters to put out the fire from the mansion.

American rapper Jay-Z and wife Beyonce [Instagram/BeyPark]

There are reports that the fire incident at billionaire rapper Jay Z and his wife Beyonce's mansion may be a case of arson.

Recommended articles

According to TMZ, the fire incident occurred on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, with the firefighters invited to the mansion to contain the fire.

However, it took the firefighters 2hours before the fire was extinguished from the pricey property.

Fire at New Orleans home reportedly owned by Beyoncé

Even though it is not clear the extent of damage in the property, it is reported that it took 22 firefighters to put out the fire.

There are, however, reports that it may be a case of arson. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the fire incident.

American power couple Jay Z and Beyonce
American power couple Jay Z and Beyonce Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The house which is located in New Orleans was reportedly built in 1925 as a Presbyterian church before it was re-purposed as a ballet school.

The 3-story house features a main residence, 3 separate apartments, 26-foot ceilings and a green roof.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Idia Aisien covers Blanck magazine's latest edition, talks Nollywood journey

Jay Z and Beyonce's mansion allegedly set on fire

Singer Lyta's baby mama says she has recovered from STD she contracted from him

Kim Kardashian and kids attend Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album release

LPee's new single 'Shamaya' is a sizzling love song, you should listen to it

Akuchi returns with more zeal on new single, 'Whyne'

Lizzy Anjorin's husband gifts her a Mercedes Benz worth N120M

Nollywood actress Evan Okoro cries for help amid murder threats over new movie

Comedian Michael Blackson proposes to girlfriend during radio show