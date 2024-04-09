Ja Rule heads to Ghana for the construction of school building

The project is an initiative of Pencils Of Promise, an international NGO that seeks to "bring quality education to kids around the world."

Confirming his trip to Ghana, Ja Rule posted a flyer with information that says "Groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School, Ghana".

Captioning the post, the American rapper wrote "Building towards the future… Ghana see you tomorrow." The post has since sparked excitement among fans of the rapper and other social media users.

Commenting on the post, Joy FM Drive Time presenter, Lexis Bill, wrote "Awesome!!!! Ghana loves you 🇬🇭. Ghana is grateful," with TV Presenter, Blaqueboy adding, "Love from the motherland, welcome back to this side."