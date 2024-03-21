Iyanya says he endorsed Yvonne Nelson's book not knowing he was in it

In a recent interview with The Beat FM, the singer stated that he was completely unaware that he was in the book.

"Yvonne buzzed me and was like 'I'm writing this book about myself, can you endorse the book?' and I did. I made a video and I didn't know I was in it. When the book came out everyone was buzzing me about it. I've still not read the book till now," he said.

Eight years after their public breakup, the actress published the book in May 2023. In chapter 10 titled "Iyanya and My Love Life," she opened up about her relationship with Iyanya.

In this memoir, she revealed the reason for their breakup, claiming that Iyanya had an affair with Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

Nelson's excerpt read, "The caller said anytime I left Iyanya's place, another actress came over to him and sometimes slept over. The person felt strongly that there was something going on between them and thought I should know. The actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria, one of the female celebrities Iyanya named in his 'Ur Waist' song. When I was convinced about the authenticity of the information I received, I was heartbroken. I took to Twitter to rant and vent. Tonto Dikeh responded on Twitter, saying people changed and so did feelings, so I should move on... I knew I eventually would have left even if Tonto Dikeh didn't come into the picture."

In response to the allegations, Iyanya made a series of posts on X without accepting or denying the claim.

One of his post read, "So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dike? Oh wow. I’ll respond to this later. I no go write book, but for now make I go watch my new video director just send me now. Love & Trust Ft Joeboy."