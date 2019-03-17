Priscilla turned 18 on March 13, and was seen at the joint spraying cash on a dancer who had nothing on in a clip.

Prior to the incident, the teen hosted most of her friends at a party attended by some celebrities including a rapper Zlatan.

In her post on Instagram apologizing for her behaviour, she hopes to retain trust from her mum and promised never to repeat such an act.

"Dear mummy, this message is sincerely to apologize for my action. I would never want to intentionally break your trust or hurt your feelings. I love you and I never take the things you do for me for granted.

"I acknowledge that my actions are very wrong and I want to assure you that there will be a repetition of such actions."

The build-up to Priscilla's birthday had suggested that it was going to be a gig to be remembered from many posts she made on Instagram.

One of the posts revealed her as she cozied up close to a limo with flowers shielded in her hands.