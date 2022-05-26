RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ireti Doyle recounts how Adesua Etomi stepped in when her daughter was bullied in school

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actors Ireti Doyle and Adesua Etomi Wellington [Instagram/IretiDoyle] [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the movie star gave a detailed account of how her daughter moved to a new school and was welcomed by bullies.

"NOT SO RANDOM STORY Sooo sisi kekere (can I still refer to her like that?🤔) had just transferred to a new school having spent her entire academic career up to that point in one place. It took a whole summer of convincing, but I finally caved in - do not underestimate @jemiyodoyle once she's set her mind on a thing," she wrote.

"Anyways, she arrives, bright and bubbly eager to take on new territory and blossom, which she did. Within months of arriving she vied for and won a position on the Students Council. Apparently, that's not allowed. "You cannot just arrive here and begin to "shine" without "permission".

She then recounted how Etomi stepped in and managed the situation.

"Oh, the bullying was aggressive! And most of the time, she would beg me not to step in, determined to make her way. Anyways Mrs. Wellington heard about the goings-on and said "Auntie, I'm going to go pick Jem up from school one day"... I said OK," she added.

"On the said day, she asked me to sit in the car. It took longer than usual... @adesuaetomi didn't just "pick" her from schl...she took her time to stroll around the school compound with her arm around Jemiyo, waving at the students who had become dumbstruck."

Adesua Etomi [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]
"The message was clear: "This is my Beloved, thou shall not touch". Suffice to say the bullying died down significantly from that day - true star power."

"Jem has kolobied many of my friends, who have poured into her...some for a season, for some, just a brush...you have no idea how powerful just one brush from the right person is in molding a young mind. It truly takes a village...the 3 people captured here represent mine."

"To everyone who has ever touched Jems life positively...THANK YOU🙏🏽 I also want to thank the multitude of my online village too, for your warm wishes and prayers...Omo a ye gbogbo wa, a o ni se ti, ni oruko Jesu!!!❤️"

Doyle is a Nigerian actress, entertainer, TV presenter, writer and public speaker.

