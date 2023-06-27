ADVERTISEMENT
Ini Edo speaks on why she disregards negative comments online

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actress refuses to be bothered by critics, and here's why.

In her interview with Chude Jideinwo, the filmmaker said that all online critics do is 'catch cruise' by judging others.

Since stepping onto the scene in 2002, the actress has had to face the harsh opinions of critics over the years. She went on to say that the trolls on social media don’t even care.

"They don't really care; they just make noise and move on to the next big thing", Edo affirmed as the reason why she remains unbothered.

Ini Edo {instagram/iniedo}
Ini Edo {instagram/iniedo} Pulse Nigeria

She mentioned that she constantly chooses to surround herself with positive energy and positive people, as having critics comes with the territory of being an influential person.

To further explain her stance, she added, “People don’t understand that you live this life for yourself. It’s just you that matter. You can’t be the judge of your own life and be the judge of my own life at the same time".

The veteran went on to advise her fans to disregard any negativity around them saying, "If you care enough for yourself, that's enough".

She also touched on the backlash she received after announcing her decision to have a surrogate as she reinforced her choice to ignore trolls online.

"You live this life for yourself, They're just venting their frustrations on you, just do you", she encouraged them.

See the interview clip below:

Ini Edo speaks on why she disregards negative comments online

