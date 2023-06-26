ADVERTISEMENT
Ini Edo opens up about surrogacy journey

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actress explains why she took the surrogacy route in new interview.

Ini Edo and her daughter.
Ini Edo and her daughter.

She welcomed her daughter Light to the world in 2021 and kept her from the public eye until she turned two in March 2023.

In a recent interview on the popular podcast With Chude on Saturday, June 24, 2023, she explained that she had experienced multiple miscarriages whilst trying to conceive on her own and eventually got tired of trying.

The actress expressed that her driving force behind this decision was her determination to have a child of her own; with or without a husband.

"I wanted it to be my child, my egg, so thankfully my eggs are good, so I did that," she said.

This is not the first time Ini Edo has been vocal about having her child via surrogacy. During a chat with popular blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus in 2021, she stated that she made this decision to avoid any father/mother conflict that may arise in future.

In her words, "Another major reason I opted for a donor is that it scares me so much when I see banter and controversies between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums or when I see the man insisting he wants his child if things don't work out between both parties".

The star also said that motherhood is a joy that she looked forward to, adding that she still had some of her eggs frozen in case she decided to go through surrogacy again.

Watch the With Chude interview here:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

