Ini Edo & Chineye Nworah go head to head over 'Shanty Town' ownership rights

Faith Oloruntoyin

Discussions on a second instalment for the movie have paused due to the legal battles on-going.

Ini Edo and Chi Chi Nworah go head to head over rights of 'Shanty Town'


News has come out that the Netflix team in Africa started discussions last year with Nworah and Giant Creative Media for a second season of Shanty Town because of the success of the first film.

But, on January 15, 2024, Edo sent a legal warning to Netflix, asking them to stop talking to Nworah and Giant Creative Media about making another season.

Ini Edo's lawsuit provides specific details, arguing against Chineye Nworah's exclusive rights to the series Shanty Town. Edo's main points include:

  • Nworah should not be the only one in talks about continuing the series because he does not own it by himself.
  • The working relationship between Edo, Nworah, and another partner, Joy Odiete, began with an agreement on December 13, 2019. This agreement was to produce five movies over ten years.
  • In June 2021, a new deal was made involving Minini Empire Productions, Giant Creative Media (GCM), Nevada Bridge TV, and Champion One Entertainment. They all signed a "Shanty Town Investment Agreement."
  • According to this investment agreement, the intellectual property (IP) rights are owned by both Minini Empire Productions and GCM. Additionally, they are entitled to 5% of the total profits from the project.

See a copy of Edo's cease and desist below:

Legal documents of Ini Edo's petition against Chineye Nworah


Nworah has fired back at the claim made by Edo’s lawyers with a press release stating that she is the sole initiator and sole copyright holder of Shanty Town and that the media should cease spreading false claims.

According to the release issued on February 22, 2024, GCM implored the audience to ignore Edo's claim of being the owner of the intellectual property in the Netflix original movie. Further, stating that Nworah is the sole initiator and sole copyright holder of Shanty Town.

Here's Nworah/GCM's press release below:

Giant Creative Media's press release

Faith Oloruntoyin

Ruger & BNXN reconcile as they excite fans with a potential collaboration

Adekunle Gold shares inspirational message to sickle cell anaemia patients

Ini Edo & Chineye Nworah go head to head over 'Shanty Town' ownership rights

With the arrival of 'Iwájú,' is Nollywood finally ready to turn its gaze on animations?

I had to let her go - singer Pasuma opens up about losing his mother

Be active in your kids' lives, so you can make limitless demands - Rita Edochie tells parents

Nigerian entertainment industry gets major boost with new 12,000 capacity arena

Universal Music Group acquires majority stake in Mavin Global

It was like secondary school - Ayra Starr describes her university experience

