Ini Edo & Chineye Nworah go head to head over 'Shanty Town' ownership rights

News has come out that the Netflix team in Africa started discussions last year with Nworah and Giant Creative Media for a second season of Shanty Town because of the success of the first film.

But, on January 15, 2024, Edo sent a legal warning to Netflix, asking them to stop talking to Nworah and Giant Creative Media about making another season.

Ini Edo's lawsuit provides specific details, arguing against Chineye Nworah's exclusive rights to the series Shanty Town. Edo's main points include:

Nworah should not be the only one in talks about continuing the series because he does not own it by himself.

The working relationship between Edo, Nworah, and another partner, Joy Odiete, began with an agreement on December 13, 2019. This agreement was to produce five movies over ten years.

In June 2021, a new deal was made involving Minini Empire Productions, Giant Creative Media (GCM), Nevada Bridge TV, and Champion One Entertainment. They all signed a "Shanty Town Investment Agreement."

According to this investment agreement, the intellectual property (IP) rights are owned by both Minini Empire Productions and GCM. Additionally, they are entitled to 5% of the total profits from the project.

See a copy of Edo's cease and desist below:

Nworah has fired back at the claim made by Edo’s lawyers with a press release stating that she is the sole initiator and sole copyright holder of Shanty Town and that the media should cease spreading false claims.

According to the release issued on February 22, 2024, GCM implored the audience to ignore Edo's claim of being the owner of the intellectual property in the Netflix original movie. Further, stating that Nworah is the sole initiator and sole copyright holder of Shanty Town.

Here's Nworah/GCM's press release below: