ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'm an activist because I'm compassionate, not to become a politician - Falz

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has clearly explained the reasons he does what he does.

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falz Falana does not want to become a politician [Instagram/FalZTheBahGuy]
Nigerian rapper Folarin Falz Falana does not want to become a politician [Instagram/FalZTheBahGuy]

Recommended articles

During his recent interview on The Big Friday Show hosted by Tacha, the lawyer-cum-rapper disclosed that his compassion is the driving force behind his activism in Nigeria.

Falz said, "Compassion, I just care and I cannot afford to witness everything I witness and not say anything and not do anything about it. It's just the way that I'm built. Nobody is putting fire on my backside and telling me that I must do this or I must do that, it just comes."

Falz has always been vocal about his dreams for a better Nigeria
Falz has always been vocal about his dreams for a better Nigeria Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if he had any political aspirations, he blatantly affirmed that he has no intentions or interest in venturing into the political sphere. He went further to oblige people to understand that not all activists want to become politicians.

In his words, "I am not a politician, but I think that everyone should know what they want for themselves and focus on that. There are people that are activists that never really make that transition into politics. Not every activist you see is positioning themselves for political positions."

Going back to his reasons, the rapper remarked that even though he is famous and does not 'have to', he is an activist because he cannot look past the injustices and not fight for better things.

He said, "I can afford not to like you said but in my mind, I feel like I cannot afford to ignore everything that I witness, and that's my reason."

Falz memorialised the struggles of Nigerians in his 'Johnny Johnny' music video
Falz memorialised the struggles of Nigerians in his 'Johnny Johnny' music video Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2020 when the historic #ENDSARS protest took place, Falz was one of the most noticeable celebrities supporting it and on the front line. During this protest, Nigerian youths fought for the abolition of the rogue Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the police.

His advocacy did not start or end with the #ENDSARS protest, he has always been vocal about fighting against injustices in his music. Even to this day, he continues his advocacy online and in person.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former rapper Cynthia Morgan preaches against premarital sex

Former rapper Cynthia Morgan preaches against premarital sex

I auditioned for 'Big Brother Naija' 5 times before my cook-a-thon - Hilda Baci

I auditioned for 'Big Brother Naija' 5 times before my cook-a-thon - Hilda Baci

I'm an activist because I'm compassionate, not to become a politician - Falz

I'm an activist because I'm compassionate, not to become a politician - Falz

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify

Here is why Tiffany Haddish bought a wedding dress despite not being engaged

Here is why Tiffany Haddish bought a wedding dress despite not being engaged

Ike apologises to Ilebaye over recent vandalism on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike apologises to Ilebaye over recent vandalism on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Artists owe it to their fans to live decent lives - Spyro

Artists owe it to their fans to live decent lives - Spyro

J Cole, Seyi Vibez, Dave feature on Burna Boy's upcoming album

J Cole, Seyi Vibez, Dave feature on Burna Boy's upcoming album

Chinedu Ikedieze describes late Ada Umeh on 'The Johnsons' as a true mother

Chinedu Ikedieze describes late Ada Umeh on 'The Johnsons' as a true mother

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Beyoncé, Dwayne Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nicki Minaj

Top 15 most followed celebs on Instagram globally

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has tragically lost his mother [Cable NG]

Wizkid's mother has sadly passed away

Tiwa Savage advices women to date men who would treat them to luxurious things

It's better to cry with your Birkin - Tiwa Savage has a message for women

Genevieve Nnaji is having a splash in Italy with her friends.[Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

Genevieve Nnaji is having the time of her life in Italy with her friends