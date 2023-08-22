I'm an activist because I'm compassionate, not to become a politician - Falz

During his recent interview on The Big Friday Show hosted by Tacha, the lawyer-cum-rapper disclosed that his compassion is the driving force behind his activism in Nigeria.

Falz said, "Compassion, I just care and I cannot afford to witness everything I witness and not say anything and not do anything about it. It's just the way that I'm built. Nobody is putting fire on my backside and telling me that I must do this or I must do that, it just comes."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if he had any political aspirations, he blatantly affirmed that he has no intentions or interest in venturing into the political sphere. He went further to oblige people to understand that not all activists want to become politicians.

In his words, "I am not a politician, but I think that everyone should know what they want for themselves and focus on that. There are people that are activists that never really make that transition into politics. Not every activist you see is positioning themselves for political positions."

Going back to his reasons, the rapper remarked that even though he is famous and does not 'have to', he is an activist because he cannot look past the injustices and not fight for better things.

He said, "I can afford not to like you said but in my mind, I feel like I cannot afford to ignore everything that I witness, and that's my reason."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2020 when the historic #ENDSARS protest took place, Falz was one of the most noticeable celebrities supporting it and on the front line. During this protest, Nigerian youths fought for the abolition of the rogue Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the police.

His advocacy did not start or end with the #ENDSARS protest, he has always been vocal about fighting against injustices in his music. Even to this day, he continues his advocacy online and in person.