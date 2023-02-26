ADVERTISEMENT
Falz urges Nigerians to remain vigilant as INEC counts votes

Nurudeen Shotayo

Falz was reportedly attacked at his polling unit on the election day.

Falz
Falz
Pulse reports that Nigerians went to the poll on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to elect a new set of leaders to various national positions.

Many people believe the 2023 general elections is quite different from the previous elections held in Nigerian, as young people showed more determination to be part of the process.

However, 24 hours after the votes were cast in most of the polling units across the country, Nigerians are still eagerly anticipating the commencement of results collation, especially for the presidential election.

This seemingly long wait has resulted in cynicism among a section of Nigerians who believed something untoward might be afoot.

Joining the conversation, Falz posted an Instagram story on Sunday, February 26, 2023, encouraging voters to be vigilant as INEC gets itself ready to announce the results.

The rapper turned activist also warned that Nigerians will revolt against the commission if the results don't correlate with the ones recorded at the polling units by voters.

Falz's message read: "If INEC announce any result wey no match, we go calculate all by ourselves.

"Let's just start consolidating final results from our polling units."

Pulse had earlier reported that Falz was attacked by hoodlums at his polling unit in Ikate on the day of the election.

