The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

IK Ogbonna’s comment on transgender woman triggers mixed reactions

Babatunde Lawal

Ogbonna thinks society has won over religious and cultural values.

IK Ogbonna [Instagram/IKOgbonna]
IK Ogbonna [Instagram/IKOgbonna]

Recommended articles

The video showed a man who was in tears as his son, who is now a lady, walked up to him. The man, who was obviously not happy with the change, continually asked his child, "Why?"

Reacting to the video, Ogbonna wrote, “Society won… over religious and cultural values. Parents don’t have to accept certain things. Somethings would never stick as normal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor's comment elicited mixed reactions from netizens, who understood his statement differently.

While some felt like the actor spoke against it, others were swift to chastise him, as they felt he was giving a thumbs up to the transgender phenomenon.

Also, some social media users decided to take a swipe at the actor using his sexuality, which has been a controversial subject for years.

Ik Ogbonna’s comment on transgender lady triggers reactions
Ik Ogbonna’s comment on transgender lady triggers reactions Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Ik Ogbonna’s comment on transgender lady triggers reactions
Ik Ogbonna’s comment on transgender lady triggers reactions Pulse Nigeria
Ik Ogbonna’s comment on transgender lady triggers reactions
Ik Ogbonna’s comment on transgender lady triggers reactions Pulse Nigeria
Ik Ogbonna’s comment on transgender lady triggers reactions
Ik Ogbonna’s comment on transgender lady triggers reactions Pulse Nigeria
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 collaborations of Q1 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 collaborations of Q1 2023 [Pulse Picks]

IK Ogbonna’s comment on transgender woman triggers mixed reactions

IK Ogbonna’s comment on transgender woman triggers mixed reactions

'People tagged me mumu for following Nini' - Saga comments on journey with fiancée

'People tagged me mumu for following Nini' - Saga comments on journey with fiancée

Toke Makinwa admits she's getting married soon

Toke Makinwa admits she's getting married soon

Popular Fuji star Pasuma loses mum

Popular Fuji star Pasuma loses mum

A list of trending gospel songs for Easter celebration

A list of trending gospel songs for Easter celebration

DJ Cuppy admits life feels like a constant vacation since turning 30

DJ Cuppy admits life feels like a constant vacation since turning 30

Video of Davido’s sister praying for him before UK show leaves fans emotional

Video of Davido’s sister praying for him before UK show leaves fans emotional

Rema performs 'Holiday' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Rema performs 'Holiday' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hajia Bintu and Don Jazzy

He sent me a DM first - Hajia Bintu reveals relationship with Don Jazzy

Bovi and Basketmouth

Bovi speaks on why he is no longer close to Basketmouth

BBNaijas-Saga-and-Nini-are-engaged [Kemifilani]

BBNaija's Nini says 'yes' to Saga as they take things to next level

Khosi to win BBTitans with her street credibility, according to our analysts

Khosi to win BBTitans with her street credibility, according to our analysts