The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. According to him, the lady's action is just a ploy to get cheap publicity and he won't be entertaining such.

Ogbonna, through his lawyers, has written to a lady, whose name was simply given as Bold Pink, to retract and tender an unqualified apology to him.

"A free platform created for promotion and marketing has given people cheap voices to speak cheaply about people’s hard earned integrity. Most of those who wants us to come out with “who we truly are”...as they claim, have themselves nothing to show to anyone. The noises are mostly made and heard from the empty barrels. We give attention to what is of value not what takes our attention from what is of no value. And very soon, society must weed out the tares that prevent the wheat from standing out.” If u come with allegations pls come out of the closet with prove to ur allegation," he wrote.

The actor's reaction is coming a few days after Bold Pink took to social media to make allegations he's gay. She went further to allege that Ogbonna was having romantic relationships with actors in Nollywood.

Ogbonna is married to Sonia Lareinaa and the couple have a son together. A few weeks back, he announced to his fans and the general public that his marriage was intact following rumours of their separation.

IK Ogbonna says he has not divorced his wife

The movie star made this known while granting questions during an interview with HIPTV. According to him, his wife is presently in Europe with their son and they are their relationship is still cordial.

“You are not divorced until you are divorced. So am not divorced, my wife and I, we are cool. She is back in Europe with my son and he is schooling there in Europe. My wife got her business going on and school at the same time”, he said.

We guess with IK Ogbonna’s latest statement, he has been able to put to rest the rumours that his marriage to Sonia Lareinaa has collapsed. A few months ago, IK Ogbonna while dishing out some marriage advise, revealed that 90% of marriages are unhappy and wear fake smiles.