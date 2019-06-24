Charles Okocha popularly known as Igwe Tupac is thanking God after landing in the theater for an operation while on vacation.

The actor and Instagram sensation shared photos from his hospital bed where he is recuperating on Monday, June 24, 2019. According to him, he is thankful to God for safe operation even though the initial plan was a vacation trip in the United States.

"Thank God for a successful medical surgery. went for a 5 days Vacay trip to California with ma son and this is where I ended up ma Vacay. We all should all get close to God-Man propose God disposes. tomorrow ain’t promised you never know what next. Am fine now God is the greatest #nunugang," he wrote.

We wish Igwe Tupac a safe recovery from the surgery operation. Even though it is not clear which type of surgical operation was carried out on the movie star, he obviously looks like he would be bouncing back to his feet soon.

Back in 2016, Charles Okocha had revealed how he survived a near-death experience which left fans and admirers in total shock.

How Charles Okocha bounced back after near-death experience

Back in December 28, 2015, Charles Okocha was hit by a stray bullet and was rushed to the ER of an undisclosed hospital at that time. "I've just been informed that my nigga @charles_okocha has just been rushed to the ER. He just got hit by a stray bullet supposedly fired randomly by some mobile policeman. Dumb sh**! Please let us pray 4 him, he needs our prayers now. Thanks" wrote singer Kelly Hansome who broke the news on his Instagram page.

Things will take a darker turn for the viral sensation thanks to the alleged ineptitude of the hospital he was admitted to. According to James Louis Okoye an event planner who rushed the actor to the hospital, Charles Okocha could have lost his life due to a reported botched surgery.

James Louis Okoye said that after Charles Okocha was brought to the hospital, the medical staff were slow in responding to the actor. After the operation which lasted four hours, Charles Okocha was wheeled into the male special ward.

When his external stitches were removed, his stomach reportedly opened up. He was just sitting down and all of a sudden we heard a noise like a balloon burst. Behold, everything in Okocha’s stomach came out. You know it was a major operation.