ADVERTISEMENT
'If you don't have ₦‎500k in your account, you are living in poverty' - Daddy Freeze

Babatunde Lawal

Daddy Freeze has been a significant figure in sparking conversations and debates in Nigeria

In a recent video message posted on his Instagram page, the outspoken OAP emphasised that only individuals residing in rural areas might find it acceptable to have less than ₦‎500,000 in their accounts.

Furthermore, he asserted that those living in urban areas will consistently face a low quality of life if their account balance falls below ₦‎500,000.

He said, "If you don't have ₦‎500k cash in all your accounts joined together, you are living in poverty unless you live in a village. If you live in Port Harcourt, Lagos or Abuja, and you have less than ₦‎500k, you will live a substandard life."

Daddy Freeze calls himself the 'only genuine prophet' in Nigeria
Daddy Freeze gained prominence for his controversial views and discussions on social and religious issues. Daddy Freeze is known for his outspoken nature and willingness to challenge conventional beliefs and practices.

He has hosted radio shows and currently runs a YouTube channel where he shares his opinions on various topics. Daddy Freeze has been a significant figure in sparking conversations and debates in Nigeria, often touching on subjects related to religion, culture, and socioeconomic issues.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

ADVERTISEMENT

